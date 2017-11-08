She ran away from her husband in an argument, but the final blow came shortly thereafter

A mother met her fate earlier this week when a car fatally struck her in a northwest Harris County intersection.

RELATED: A young mother and child were the victims of Houston’s hit-and-run traffic this weekend

Police say they are still looking for the driver who hit Angela Eason, 36, around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The white SUV is believed to contain front-end damage, authorities say.

They also believe the driver came through the intersection on a green light at Kuykendahl Road and Elm Brook Drive, near Spring.





Witnesses said Eason argued with her husband while attending a game at Strack Middle School before running across the street and being struck.

An off-duty deputy reportedly tried to save her life, but authorities pronounced her dead at the scene.

RELATED: Authorities shared a gruesome update on the woman killed in Thursday’s Hwy 249 hit-and-run

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.