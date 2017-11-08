She ran away from her husband in an argument, but the final blow came shortly thereafter
A mother met her fate earlier this week when a car fatally struck her in a northwest Harris County intersection.

Police say they are still looking for the driver who hit Angela Eason, 36, around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The white SUV is believed to contain front-end damage, authorities say.

They also believe the driver came through the intersection on a green light at Kuykendahl Road and Elm Brook Drive, near Spring.


Witnesses said Eason argued with her husband while attending a game at Strack Middle School before running across the street and being struck.

An off-duty deputy reportedly tried to save her life, but authorities pronounced her dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

