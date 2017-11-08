She ran away from her husband in an argument, but the final blow came shortly thereafter

A mother met her fate earlier this week when a car fatally struck her in a northwest Harris County intersection.
RELATED: A young mother and child were the victims of Houston’s hit-and-run traffic this weekend
Police say they are still looking for the driver who hit Angela Eason, 36, around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
The white SUV is believed to contain front-end damage, authorities say.
They also believe the driver came through the intersection on a green light at Kuykendahl Road and Elm Brook Drive, near Spring.
Witnesses said Eason argued with her husband while attending a game at Strack Middle School before running across the street and being struck.
An off-duty deputy reportedly tried to save her life, but authorities pronounced her dead at the scene.
RELATED: Authorities shared a gruesome update on the woman killed in Thursday’s Hwy 249 hit-and-run
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.