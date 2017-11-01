Shooting in apartment parking lot leaves one man injured in west Houston and his assailant on the loose

According to authorities, one man sustained injuries in an apartment complex shooting in west Houston early Wednesday morning.

RELATED: Continued gun violence in Houston leaves four dead and 10 others wounded over the weekend

The victim, who reportedly sustained multiple injuries, received a transport to a nearby hospital in serious condition, but is expected to survive, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The incident happened in the Westchase area, in the 10600 block of Meadowglen Lane, with police saying they responded to reports of gunfire shortly after midnight.





Inside a red Dodge, they say they found a woman and a man, whom sustained two shots in the incident with his wife.

RELATED: A Houston invader met his match after a resident fought back to defend his apartment

While, at this time, authorities say they are without a clear description of the suspect, they said they believe the shooter drove off in another car, exiting the complex heading north.

If you would like to share information on this incident, contact your local authorities or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

This is a developing story.