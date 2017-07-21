Shot and killed in front of her daughter, police say a slain Houston mother was just an innocent bystander

Police say a woman killed on Thursday afternoon was just an innocent bystander.

The woman, who was in her 20s, was shot and killed in front of her 2-year-old daughter at the Windfern Meadows Apartments in northwest Houston, which occurred in broad daylight around 2:30 p.m.

RELATED: Two brothers, one a juvenile, shot during home invasion in Harris County

Krystle Watson was parked in the lot of the apartment complex in the 12900 block of Winbern Road, sitting in the vehicle with her child in the car.

She was arriving at the complex, when a couple who lives in the apartment building was arguing in the parking lot.





During the argument, the wife tried to leave, prompting her husband James Hickam, 58, to allegedly open fire, shooting both his wife and Watson.

Authorities found her in her vehicle deceased at the scene.

After the shooting, witnesses say Hickam walked around asking about his wife, as though he was unaware of the shooting.

Police obtained a search warrant and located the suspected murder weapon in Hickam’s apartment.

The wife was taken to the hospital for treatment, and, although her condition is not known at this time, she is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect is in custody and currently faces murder charges.

RELATED: Murders are down in Houston despite increase across the nation

He made his first court appearance this morning.