Southwest is running a 3-day sale Houstonians will want to get away for

One-way tickets to Cancun for $139. Fort Lauderdale for $99. Belize for $109.

You can go virtually anywhere pretty cheap this fall and winter thanks to Southwest Airlines’ current 72-hour fare sale.

Good for travel from Oct. 31-Dec. 19 and Jan. 3-Feb. 14, a tropical destination from Houston’s Hobby Airport might be the ultimate cheap getaway.

Other enticing one-way fares include $79 to Washington Reagan, $129 to LAX and $139 to Cabo San Lucas.





All of which means, if you wanna get away in the next few months, Southwest’s sale might just be the ticket.

Not an ad, we just believe ever Houstonian deserves a vacation.

See y’all at the beach!