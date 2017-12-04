Menu
Trump County Considering Climate Read this Next

Hurricane Harvey and its victims are forcing Houston to rethink its development dealings
Advertisement

According to police, a Katy teen missing since Friday is safe after being found in Mexico.

RELATED: More than a week later, the family of a missing Houston teen is beginning to fear the worst


It is believed the girl, Ashlee Hattermann, left her home to meet someone she connected with online.

Officials familiar with the case said a surveillance camera at a convenience store spotted the girl Saturday in Laredo.

The San Antonio-Laredo office of the FBI reportedly assisted in the search.

RELATED: “Things didn’t go right,” which is why one 16-year-old says a Bay City teen is dead

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Kevin Spacey just got even worse news about the future of his acting career

Kevin Spacey just got even worse news about the future of his acting career

Johnny Galecki shares his first behind-the-scenes photo from the reboot of “Roseanne”

Johnny Galecki shares his first behind-the-scenes photo from the reboot of “Roseanne”

Workers at an award-winning Houston food truck say they endured a robbery at gunpoint

Workers at an award-winning Houston food truck say they endured a robbery at gunpoint

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding cake is going to be bananas — literally!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding cake is going to be bananas — literally!

Workers at an award-winning Houston food truck say they endured a robbery at gunpoint
Rare Houston

Workers at an award-winning Houston food truck say they endured a robbery at gunpoint

,
Hurricane Harvey and its victims are forcing Houston to rethink its development dealings
Rare Houston

Hurricane Harvey and its victims are forcing Houston to rethink its development dealings

,
A suspect’s attempt to rob a Houston jewelry store results in a false report of gunshots
Rare Houston

A suspect’s attempt to rob a Houston jewelry store results in a false report of gunshots

,
A father saves his three young children from an inferno in northeast Houston
Rare Houston

A father saves his three young children from an inferno in northeast Houston

,
Advertisement