According to police, a Katy teen missing since Friday is safe after being found in Mexico.
RELATED: More than a week later, the family of a missing Houston teen is beginning to fear the worst
It is believed the girl, Ashlee Hattermann, left her home to meet someone she connected with online.
Officials familiar with the case said a surveillance camera at a convenience store spotted the girl Saturday in Laredo.
The San Antonio-Laredo office of the FBI reportedly assisted in the search.
RELATED: “Things didn’t go right,” which is why one 16-year-old says a Bay City teen is dead