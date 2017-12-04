According to police, a Katy teen missing since Friday is safe after being found in Mexico.

RELATED: More than a week later, the family of a missing Houston teen is beginning to fear the worst





It is believed the girl, Ashlee Hattermann, left her home to meet someone she connected with online.

BREAKING: Ashlee Hattermann, 13, has been found safe in Mexico with cooperation from authorities there. Thank you @FBISanAntonio and all who helped in this search. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) December 4, 2017

Officials familiar with the case said a surveillance camera at a convenience store spotted the girl Saturday in Laredo.

The San Antonio-Laredo office of the FBI reportedly assisted in the search.

RELATED: “Things didn’t go right,” which is why one 16-year-old says a Bay City teen is dead