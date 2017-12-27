Volunteers reportedly came together to provide a second Christmas for the victims of a South Houston fire, which destroyed a 30-unit apartment complex earlier this week.





In total, 70 people are estimated to be homeless after a blaze consumed the Ashton Place Apartments on South Allen Genoa Road.

Authorities said it moved so fast, residents could do nothing to save anything except their lives.

Shortly after opening his presents, 9-year-old reportedly Ande Peneda lost them to the blaze.

“We lost everything,” Peneda said in an interview with Fox26, translating from Spanish for his mother.

Many are said to be left with nothing except the clothes on their backs; however, as the victims sat in a temporary Red Cross shelter set up in Golden Acres Baptist Church in Pasadena, coordinators said volunteers began to bring boxes of clothing and supplies.

Rapper Trae the Truth even stopped by with his Relief Gang, carrying boxes of toys for the children who watched their gifts go up in flames.

Trae tha truth came in clutch pic.twitter.com/zYEdZAOqvJ — Luis Vilchis (@vilchis_69) December 27, 2017

Trae the Truth and nonprofit co-founder DJ Mr. Rogers said they allowed the kids to pick out as many toys as they wanted.

“We’re bringing Christmas back for them,” DJ Mr. Rogers said in an interview with Fox26. “They lost everything yesterday, and we had a surplus of toys courtesy of Relief Gang and Arian Foster, as well. We’re just happy to help out.”

The Red Cross will provide temporary housing for the families while they search for new homes.

This is not the first relief effort for the Relief Gang, who already distributed Christmas gifts to needy children across Houston, reportedly partnering with former Houston Texans player Arian Foster to provide gifts for 200 families, including those affected by Harvey.

A big thank you to all of the helpful Houstonians out there this holiday season!