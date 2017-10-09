Texas’ capital city says Columbus Day is no more

AUSTIN – Columbus Day is no more in the corridors of City Hall.

RELATED: A Christopher Columbus statue was vandalized and beheaded

The Austin City Council on Thursday voted to replace the holiday with Indigenous Peoples Day, a holiday that celebrates Native Americans.

Columbus Day is a federal holiday, so it has not been eradicated, but interim City Manager Elaine Hart did say city calendars will no longer refer to the holiday named for Christopher Columbus.

The vote was 9-1-1, with Council Member Ellen Troxclair against and Council Member Alison Alter abstaining.





RELATED: Check out what vandals did to Houston’s Christopher Columbus statue amid the Confederate statue outrage

©2017 COX MEDIA GROUP