The Houston woman who rode on the hood of a car on Highway 290 has finally explained the video

Last week, the above footage of a Houston woman riding on the hood of car on Highway 290 went viral.

But Chantal Thompson has an explanation for her dangerous stunt.

Thompson said the father of her child was attempting to steal her car after the two were engaged in a “heated argument.”

I was scared a little bit because I’m like if he throws on the brakes, I’m going to fly off this car. I’m not going to go out without no fight because I work too hard for my things. I’m a single mother and I do this by myself.





The tough Houstonian said she rode on the hood of the car for nearly a mile, holding on with one hand, while dialing 911 to report the auto theft with the other.

Police said they do not expect either party to face charges.

