The location of the Texans training camp hid government secret for decades

While fans are counting the days until football season kicks off, teams are preparing to get back on the gridiron. Texans players start their mandatory minicamp training today at the Greenbrier Resort in the Allegheny Mountains of West Virginia, 1,200 miles from their home field.

Since it opened in 1778, the Greenbrier resort has boasted a reputation for serving the rich, famous, and influential, so it’s no surprise that the Texans would choose it as their 2017 training camp destination. What is a surprise, however, is what lies beneath the famous resort.





Buried under the resort facilities is a long-held government secret.

During the late 1950s, the Cold War and the threat of nuclear attacks had Americans of all ages preparing for fallout. While school children were doing duck-and-cover drills, President Eisenhower planned a secret hiding spot to save Washington’s elite – a bunker tucked in the hills of West Virginia.

Today, the bunker lies unused 720-feet below the surface, buried under the Greenbrier resort.

Fitted to withstand radiation, the bunker remained a secret until 1992, even as it was constructed under the noses of the Greenbrier’s rich and famous guests. While the bunker has been exposed, it now stores the secrets of a selection of Fortune 500 companies.

With all of the secrets buried under Greenbrier resort, Houston fans hope that the Texans will bring home the secret to another winning season.