The Property Brothers are flipping homes in Galveston to kick off their new season

Drew and Jonathan Scott, also known as The Property Brothers, have descended on Galveston for a series of new episodes on their popular HGTV show “Brother vs. Brother.”

The Scott twins are currently filming season five of their spinoff show, which features a heavy dose of sibling rivalry mixed with real estate know-how, and have completed the first in a six-episode island arc.

First up? A flip of a one-story home on stilts, once owned by Charles and Lillian Teixeira.





The brothers purchased the home, to the Teixeria’s surprise, and as part of the show, rehabbed it to sell.

