The rent on Westheimer is getting so insane that Sullivan’s Restaurant is closing

Twenty years in the restaurant biz is an accomplishment, but tell that to Sullivan’s Restaurant.

The iconic Westheimer Road restaurant, part of the Del Frisco’s Restaurant group, is shuttering.

A server told the Houston Press why, and it’s hardly a surprise to anyone who’s familiar with the encroaching, ever-developing River Oaks District.

“They [the landlord] doubled the rent to force us out,” she said. “I think it went from $30,000 per month to $60,000, and that was just too much.”





The restaurant will close its doors for good May 23.