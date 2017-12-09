Menu
Screen Shot 2017-12-09 at 12.16.00 PM Read this Next

He went to sell his car, but police are reporting the worst about a Richmond father of four
Advertisement

Snow may be unusual in Houston, but made for fun times this Friday.

RELATED: This week in Houston history: Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!


More common in the region, remnants of the snow hung around overnight, resulting in what police described as nothing short of icy news:

Police cautioned drivers early Saturday about frozen road conditions, saying such problematic areas caused a three-car accident in northeast Houston just before 8:00 a.m.

Fortunately, they said there are no injuries to report following the wreck, which occurred at Lockwood Drive near Collingsworth Street.

The driver of a burgundy truck reportedly told authorities there appeared to be black ice on the road, which caused him to lose control of his vehicle he drove in the northbound direction, eventually hitting two vehicles.

RELATED: The atmosphere has to be just right, but Houstonians could see snow tomorrow

Police are warning drivers to watch out, especially on bridges and overpasses, as drivers may not be prepared to drive in snowy conditions.

Stay safe this winter, Houston!

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Veteran actor levels Matt Lauer in a scorching rant on while appearing on “The Talk”

Veteran actor levels Matt Lauer in a scorching rant on while appearing on “The Talk”

Some of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” big wigs are being sued for millions by a disgruntled ex-partner

Some of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” big wigs are being sued for millions by a disgruntled ex-partner

If you love pineapple upside-down cake, try this holiday version

If you love pineapple upside-down cake, try this holiday version

Sean Hannity claims former President Obama has a “twisted” obsession with President Trump

Sean Hannity claims former President Obama has a “twisted” obsession with President Trump

Melania Trump reveals that she’s just like the rest of us at Christmas during a hospital visit

Melania Trump reveals that she’s just like the rest of us at Christmas during a hospital visit

He went to sell his car, but police are reporting the worst about a Richmond father of four
Rare Houston

He went to sell his car, but police are reporting the worst about a Richmond father of four

,
Motivated by Harvey, Houston company creates multipurpose escape tool
Rare Houston

Motivated by Harvey, Houston company creates multipurpose escape tool

,
Activists seek to protect “Dreamers” before DACA expires
Rare Houston

Activists seek to protect “Dreamers” before DACA expires

,
Parents, doctors worried about possible loss of federal children’s health insurance coverage
Rare Houston

Parents, doctors worried about possible loss of federal children’s health insurance coverage

,
Advertisement