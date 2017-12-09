Snow may be unusual in Houston, but made for fun times this Friday.

RELATED: This week in Houston history: Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!





More common in the region, remnants of the snow hung around overnight, resulting in what police described as nothing short of icy news:

Police cautioned drivers early Saturday about frozen road conditions, saying such problematic areas caused a three-car accident in northeast Houston just before 8:00 a.m.

Fortunately, they said there are no injuries to report following the wreck, which occurred at Lockwood Drive near Collingsworth Street.

The driver of a burgundy truck reportedly told authorities there appeared to be black ice on the road, which caused him to lose control of his vehicle he drove in the northbound direction, eventually hitting two vehicles.

RELATED: The atmosphere has to be just right, but Houstonians could see snow tomorrow

Police are warning drivers to watch out, especially on bridges and overpasses, as drivers may not be prepared to drive in snowy conditions.

Stay safe this winter, Houston!