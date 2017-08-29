Their show was canceled on Friday, but Coldplay showed they’re #HoustonStrong from Miami last night

Even though Coldplay was forced to put off their tour stop in Houston last Friday, they still dedicated a song to the Bayou City at their show in Miami last night.

During a break in their set, frontman Chris Martin told the crowd at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium how Harvey rained out the Houston leg of their tour, and about a special dedication:

“This is because we all grew up loving country music, and, of course, that’s kind of what we think of when we go to Texas,” Martin told everyone. “So, if you’ll bear with us, this is a new song and we’ll never play this again. It’s a once off and it’s called ‘Houston.’ We’re gonna sing it in Miami for everybody here, and we’re gonna send it over there to everyone who missed the show.”





According to the Chronicle, the Houston stop is not rescheduled at this time, but the song’s closing words are already evidenced by resilient Houstonians, who will undoubtedly keep on keepin’ on in the days and weeks to come:

“Oh, Houston you got to keep on keepin’ on, Yea, Houston got to keep on keepin’ on.”

