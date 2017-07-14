This hidden island getaway is Texas’ very own tropical paradise

If you’re aching to take a trip to Hawaii, but maybe don’t have Hawaii money, then Son’s Island could be your solution.

Situated in the middle of a lake, decked out with tiki-style cabanas, and accessible via wooden bridge, tripsdiscover.com claims that Son’s Island will “make you feel like you’ve traveled miles away, and you won’t even have to leave the Lone Star State.”

The island sits on Lake Placid in Seguin, Texas, fairly close to New Braunfels. You can choose from one of the 40 open-air cabanas available to rent, and each of those can be used by up to eight people, though tripsdiscover.com claims that 15 can use one comfortably. Once you’ve got your cabana locked down, you can fire up the barbecue pit, go for a swim, or enjoy some live music during the “warmer months” (which if we’re honest is about eight months out of the year). Cabanas are also equipped with water and electricity.





If you’re sick of swimming but still want to float, rent a kayak or water bike for some additional aquatic fun. Or, on land, make use of the volleyball and horseshoe courts. Or you can just drink in the tranquillity, and pass out by the water.

