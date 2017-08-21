This new $70-million high school football stadium is a ‘legacy’ in Katy

A new high school football stadium in Katy’s Independent School District seats 12,000 people, has massive locker rooms, restrooms, concession stands to the tune of $70.3 million.

Legacy Stadium is drawing crowds — and national attention — as the nation’s most expensive high school football venue.

“It’s something that this community wanted,” Katy ISD superintendent Lance Hindt said. “I don’t think the cost was anything that they really looked into.”

The district includes 77,000 students plus eight high schools vying for stadium-playing time. Students will get an opportunity to work there, and even be able to operate the massive video screen.





The stadium’s first game, with the eyes of Texas (and the country upon them) is slated for Aug. 31 with Taylor High School facing off against Foster High School.