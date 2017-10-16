Universities in Texas are reportedly seeing a spike in campus sexual assault

As conversation regarding rape on college campuses continues, universities across Texas are reportedly seeing a spike in campus rapes.

Based on data from 2016, there was an increase in reported rapes at Texas universities, with some campuses seeing more than double the rates of previous years.

The data released from the universities as part of the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act requires colleges to be transparent about issues concerning rape.





According to its text, the act requires campuses to release a report every 1t of October outlining reported incidences on campus and what it plans to do to make the campus safer, including the last three calendar years.

Texas A&M University, which, according to records, showed the biggest jump, experienced a 131% increase in on-campus rape accounts.

“An increase in reports of sexual misconduct is to be expected when institutions step up educational and awareness programs. Increased reporting is an indicator that students are aware of the university’s resources and believe that Texas A&M will investigate fairly and respond appropriately,” A&M Title IX coordinator Jennifer Smith said in an interview with the Houston Chronicle.

Along with A&M, other Texas universities reported an increase in rapes, including University of Texas at Austin, University of Houston, University of North Texas and Texas State University, all with varied statistics.

The University of North Texas, for example, reported an 85 percent increase. Similarly, the University of Houston reported an 83 percent increase.

The University of Texas at Austin reported a 60 percent increase.

Texas State University reported no rapes in 2015 and two in 2016.

If you need or would like to help sexual assault victims in Texas, read more here.