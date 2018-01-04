A water main break turned a roadway from dicey to icy overnight when a flooded street froze, reportedly making parts of a northwest Houston road treacherous for drivers.





Police said they closed parts of Hollister Road near Cole Creek in the early-morning hours shortly after drivers began to slide on the roadway at around 7:00 a.m.

The reason why water shot 30 feet high is thought to be due to an air release valve where the water main ruptured.

Authorities said they suspect the freezing temperatures to be the cause.

While the water main is repaired, they could not give commuters a time before the ice melts and the road is cleared for cars.

Around 7:30 a.m., temperatures still hovered around freezing in the metro area.