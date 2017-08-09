World’s Biggest Bounce House will blow Houston’s mind

A unique structure billed as the “World’s Biggest Bounce House” is scheduled to come to Houston over Halloween weekend. The inflatable castle is 32 feet tall, comes in five sections, and includes slides, a ball pit, and an obstacle course.

The bounce house is on a nationwide tour and will have Texas stops in El Paso and San Antonio prior to its arrival in Houston. The production rivals that of any traveling show, with several trucks and dozens of workers needed to build up and break down the house during each tour stop.

The creators of the bounce house, Cameron Craig and Grahme Furgeson, developed the concept in their native Scotland and worked with a factory in Cleveland to put it all together. They shared the process of building the 10,000-square-foot inflatable structure.

“It’s like a big jigsaw (puzzle),” said Craig. “You need to get (it) right the first time.”

The massive monstrosity requires 28 blowers to reach full inflation. The giant bounce house also has several miniature bounce houses within the whole structure. For those less interested in bouncing (and more prone to motion sickness) the attraction will also include a games area, a DJ booth, and a dance floor.

The attraction is scheduled to come to Houston Oct. 27-29, with a location still to be determined. Tickets are not yet on sale for the Texas stops, but updates will be made available through the Big Bounce America website.

“There’s really so much going on,” said Craig, “and it’s a whole lot of fun.”