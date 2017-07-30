Z-Ro might be down to negative one after his ex-girlfriend Brittany was awarded a protected order

Houston rapper Z-Ro made news earlier this week after he was arrested for the aggravated assault of ex-girlfriend rapper, Just Brittany.

But, in an appearance before a judge in Harris County court on Thursday, a motion was approved to execute a protective order for Brittany Bullock, also known as Just Brittany against the less-than-one rapper.

Despite the past turmoil,Bullock and the rapper continued their relationship, with the two even appearing on a radio show together after the alleged assault, which Bullock recorded.





Z-Ro’s attorney, Charles Adams, further said, since the April incident, the opposing party continues to “initiate conversation” with Z-R0.

The artist was released on a $50,000 bond after being arrested, but, in the latest twist, the H-Town musician is now saying the whole thing was a publicity stunt and is refusing to address the recording.

More on this to come.