’90s kids were finally treated to a “Full House” reunion last week when Ashley Olsen attended her TV dad Bob Saget’s “Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine” special at Caroline’s on Broadway to raise money for scleroderma research.


Saget shared a photo of the pair –alongside British funnyman John Oliver — on his Instagram page.

“So honored my dear friend Ashley Olsen came to support my SclerodermaResearch.org Foundation @SRFcure Event as she has all these years,” he wrote as a caption. “And here we share a photo with my friend John Oliver, once again generously hilariously performing at #CoolComedyHotCuisine – Thank you for your support, John and Ashley!”

RELATED: Bob Saget fights back the tears as he remembers his late friend Don Rickles

The trailer for the second half of the third season of “Full House’s” sequel series “Fuller House” also just dropped.

“Fuller alert: Season 3 has even more hugs, original dance numbers, cute babies with dogs,” the trailer states. “After all, it is ‘Fuller House.'”

Then there’s a record scratch and a bunch of crazy stuff happens.

Rare caught up with Saget shortly before the release of his most recent stand-up special. The comedian chatted about his scleroderma benefit shows, which he organizes to honor the memory of his late sister, who passed away from the disease.

“Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver and “SNL’s” Michael Che are both regulars at Saget’s scleroderma benefits. “I get pretty much all of my news from those guys and a few of the other late-night hosts,” he told us. “I need to get my news from Colbert, Meyers and Kimmel because I just can’t watch actual newscasts anymore. I love stuff like Vice News, but it’s too depressing. It’s too real.”

