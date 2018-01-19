NBC is reportedly standing by two senior producers of “Megyn Kelly Today” after an employee came forward with allegations of inappropriate behavior in the workplace.





According to Variety, a temporary staffer said in an email that he saw “tough language” used by Jackie Levin and Christine Cataldi, two top producers on the NBC morning program, to describe some members of the staff.

The network reportedly denied the complaints in a statement.

“Jackie and Christine are being attacked unfairly. They are both excellent and experienced producers and have the full support of everyone here. They, and the team, are fully focused on continuing the show’s momentum as it continues to climb in the ratings,” the statement read.

Allegations were not made against the host.

The new accusations of inappropriate behavior in the workplace come just months after Matt Lauer was fired from NBC News and “TODAY” after a female colleague came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct.

Following the allegations, Lauer released a statement which was read on a November broadcast of “TODAY.”

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this, I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC,” Lauer said in a statement.

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed,” Lauer said. “I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly … repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching, and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full-time job.”

He continued, “The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling … I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.”