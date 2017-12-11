Supermodel Christie Brinkley is forever a certified stunner. And while her daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, has decided to follow in her footsteps, the 19-year-old is fighting to make her own identity in her career.





The New York Post interviewed Brinkley-Cook to speak about her budding career and the pressure that she’s faced because of who her mom is.

“There’s pressure that comes with comparison with my mom, but I’ve never really brought [it] upon myself that I have to be like her … That’s not possible,” she said. Brinkley-Cook noted, “She’s had a career for 50 years. I’m not even 20 years old yet. I’m just trying to live my life and make some type of indent in the world.”

Christie Brinkley’s daughter: Tapping into my ‘sexy side’ was empowering https://t.co/vgtVJ19SuF pic.twitter.com/q7HyK7Q2NY — New York Post (@nypost) December 9, 2017

She admitted that getting her start wasn’t necessarily difficult.

“I just fell into modeling,” she said. The comparisons to her mother’s looks only helped inspire her to pursue it.

And her mother wasn’t her only influence. Brinkley-Cook explained that Sports Illustrated editor MJ Day told her that she had anxiously waited for her to turn 18.

“[She] was like, ‘We literally had your photo up in the office for three years counting down till your 18th birthday,” she recalled.

Though Brinkley-Cook already had powerful people in her corner, she still had to search for her own way. And she found it with her “sexy side.”

“At first, I was very nervous because I never [knew if I could] really turn on that sexy side, but it was really fun, very liberating. I felt very empowered,” she added.

In September, it was announced that Brinkley-Cook would be Sports Illustrated’s first ever second-generation swimsuit model.

Congrats to @sailorbrinkleycook, the first-ever SECOND GENERATION SI SWIMSUIT MODEL! 😍 And a big thanks to @christiebrinkley for helping us pull off this epic surprise. 🙌🏼 A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Sep 27, 2017 at 5:33am PDT

The shoot, which occurred in Aruba this past October, led Brinkley-Cook to call on her mother for advice.

“She just told me to have fun and, ‘It’s a two-day shoot, and you’re gonna look back on the third day and wish you [hadn’t been] so nervous.’ I look up to my mom so much,” she said.

Part of the shoot was live-streamed.

