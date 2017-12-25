Danielle Bregoli has had a (mostly) great 2017 … and now she’s sharing the success with her mom, Barbara Ann.

In a video shared by TMZ, Bregoli, 14, gives her mother an envelope to open.





Inside was a check … for $65,000. It was enough for her to pay off her mortgage.

Barbara Ann cried in the video while reaching for a hug.

Bregoli gained fame in the beginning of the year after she appeared on a bizarre 2016 episode of “Dr. Phil,” coining the viral phrase “Cash me ousside, howbow dah.”

Since that time, Bregoli has gotten into a few fights and faced a bit of legal trouble. Despite this, Bregoli has also had a rather successful year.

The aspiring rapper signed a record deal with Atlantic Records in September. Other artists signed to Atlantic Records include Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Wiz Khalifa and Cardi B.

Bregoli released her first single, “These Heaux,” earlier that month. She recently released another music video for her song, “I Got It.”

