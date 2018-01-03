Elton John has said his final goodbyes to his late mother Sheila Eileen Farebrother.

The singer’s mother died on Dec. 4, and early Wednesday, he revealed he laid his mother to rest in the most “perfect” funeral.





“Dear Mum, Today’s funeral was perfect. Having the service in the family chapel and attended by your brother and sister brought us all comfort. Having the service where Nan lived out her final days brought you and your Mother back together again,” he wrote on Instagram. “Tomorrow your friends will gather separately to say their good byes. I’ve chosen all the music so everything will be just right. Thank-you for bringing me into the world and for all that you have done for me. Love, Elton #RIP.”

A month earlier, John shared the heartbreaking news about his mother’s passing in a post to fans on Instagram.

“So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning. I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock. Travel safe Mum. Thank-you for everything. I will miss you so much. Love, Elton,” he shared alongside a photo of the two smiling together.

The mother and son were estranged for many years before reconciling in 2015. The two made amends just before Farebrother’s 90th birthday, and on Mother’s Day in 2017, the singer shared some love to his mother.

“So happy we are back in touch. Love, Elton, xo,” he wrote on Twitter.

Rest in peace.