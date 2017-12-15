Menu
The Midnight Mission 100th Anniversary Gala And Golden Heart Awards Read this Next

Mark Hamill admits he and Carrie Fisher once "made out like teenagers" during the filming of "Star Wars"
Advertisement

A former intern at “The Today Show” has come forward about her alleged month-long affair with disgraced NBC host Matt Lauer back in the early 2000s.


According to Addie Zinone, whose story was published in Variety on Thursday, her consensual relationship with Lauer began when he was in his 40s and already married to his current wife. Two years after her time at “TODAY” started, Lauer messaged her on the network’s internal messaging system.

“Hey, I hope you won’t drag me to personnel for saying this, but you look fantastic,” he said in messages obtained by the publication. “I don’t know what you have done, or what is going on in your life … but it’s agreeing with you.”

RELATED: The “TODAY Show” is thriving in the wake of Matt Lauer’s ousting, and they have the ratings to prove it

While Zinone only had a few more weeks left before starting a new job elsewhere, she thanked Lauer and asked him if he had any advice for her. They eventually met up for lunch, but it was clear from his flirts he was there for anything but mentoring her.

“He was there to hit on me and manipulate the situation, and I fell for it,” Zinone said. “Here’s how I should have known what I was getting myself into. When we left, he told me: ‘You leave first, and I’ll leave after.’ In no lunch I’d ever had at TODAY’ had anyone suggested we leave separately, as if something was up.”

Back at the office, Lauer allegedly asked her to meet him in his dressing room. Once there, “He opens the door. There you go. It crossed the line. It was a consensual encounter. It happened in his dressing room above studio 1A, which was empty in the afternoons. He got in his car and I had to go back to work, and now my life had completely changed.”

The pair continued to meet up several times over the next few weeks. One day in his office, Zinone said, “I sat across from him, and he pushes a button from his desk and the door shuts. It was embarrassing, because his secretary was sitting outside. He wanted to do stuff. I was like, ‘No. I’m so in over my head. I’m not a performance artist.’”

RELATED: Here’s who you’ll be seeing on “The Today Show” in Matt Lauer’s place for the “foreseeable future”

After leaving NBC, she went on to join the Army and even returned for an interview on “The Today Show” years later. While her alleged relationship with Lauer was consensual, Zinone indicated that she still feels like a victim who was taken advantage of by a powerful man.

“He went after the most vulnerable and the least powerful — and those were the production assistants and the interns,” she said. “I’m putting my name and face out there to squash any doubts about the allegations from other women against Matt Lauer. I’m validating their stories because some of our experiences are similar. I want these women to know that I believe them, I want to help empower them and collectively we have a voice to change things. I have a 7-year-old daughter. I want to do everything I can to assure this doesn’t happen to her.”

Former “TODAY” staffer says she had an affair with married Matt Lauer, and she’s spilling all the tea Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for for The Rolling Stones
Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Sarah Huckabee Sanders denies that one of Washington’s top republicans is getting out

Sarah Huckabee Sanders denies that one of Washington’s top republicans is getting out

A woman fearing her boyfriend’s suicide went too far to stop him — now he’s the one mourning

A woman fearing her boyfriend’s suicide went too far to stop him — now he’s the one mourning

A teen and her unborn baby paid with their lives after a drunk firefighter got behind the wheel

A teen and her unborn baby paid with their lives after a drunk firefighter got behind the wheel

This banker overcame homelessness, and now is fighting for a World Boxing title

This banker overcame homelessness, and now is fighting for a World Boxing title

Dennis Rodman finally realizes what everyone else already knows about Kim Jong-un

Dennis Rodman finally realizes what everyone else already knows about Kim Jong-un

Mark Hamill admits he and Carrie Fisher once “made out like teenagers” during the filming of “Star Wars”
People

Mark Hamill admits he and Carrie Fisher once “made out like teenagers” during the filming of “Star Wars”

“Flip or Flop” star Tarek El Moussa has some solid advice for anyone who’s single during the holidays
People

“Flip or Flop” star Tarek El Moussa has some solid advice for anyone who’s single during the holidays

,
“Melrose Place’s” Amy Locane-Bovenizer calls her sentence for a fatal drunk-driving accident a “gift”
People

“Melrose Place’s” Amy Locane-Bovenizer calls her sentence for a fatal drunk-driving accident a “gift”

,
Monaco’s adorable twins are bringing us holiday cheer with this adorable Christmas card
People

Monaco’s adorable twins are bringing us holiday cheer with this adorable Christmas card

,
Advertisement