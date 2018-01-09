After Oprah Winfrey gave a crowd-pleasing speech during Sunday’s Golden Globes, celebs and fans alike have been calling on her to run for president in 2020.





Winfrey’s best friend and “CBS This Morning” co-anchor Gayle King commented that people should hold their horses for now.

“I absolutely don’t think her position has changed, I don’t,” King said of Winfrey, who has previously denied a desire to run for office. In October 2017, Oprah told CBS, “There will be no running for office of any kind for me.”

“I was up talking to her very late last night. I do think she is intrigued by the idea, I do think that,” King continued on her news program. “I also know that after years of watching ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show,’ you always have the right to change your mind. I don’t think at this point she’s actually considering it.”

King added, “But listen, there are people saying they want to quit their jobs and be her campaign manager. She loves this country and would like to be of service in some way. But I don’t think she’s actively considering it at this time.”

This wasn’t the first time King shut down the “Oprah 2020” rumor mill — back in March 2017, she said that she would “bet [her] first-, second-born and any unborn children to come, that [a presidential run] ain’t never happening,” after Winfrey was asked about the possibility during an appearance on “The David Rubenstein Show.”

If King is to be believed, the media mogul won’t be calling the White House home at any point, but Stedman Graham — Oprah’s partner of 30 years — thinks otherwise.

“It’s up to the people,” Graham said to the Los Angeles Times of the idea of a possible run. “She would absolutely do it.”