Kaley Cuoco and her brand-new fiancé, Karl Cook, are celebrating their engagement at the happiest place on earth.

Cuoco shared photos to Instagram Wednesday of herself with with Cook, her sister Briana Cuoco and some other friends at at Disneyland.


“He took me to Disneyland and it was pure magic,” wrote Cuoco. “Mad love for this group that surrounds me!”

Cook proposed to Cuoco last month. Cuoco revealed the happy news on her Instagram page with a video of the proposal.

Photos on Instagram shows Cuoco and Cook kissing in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle, taking a ride on Space Mountain and wearing matching Mickey ears.

Cook admitted on his Instagram page that he had a bit too much to eat before riding a roller coaster.

“I took @normancook to Disneyland today where I proceeded to, well, um…get a bit sick,” Cook wrote. “Note to self, don’t eat a super jumbo nachos right before Space Mountain.”

He also shared a video of Cuoco “feeling a little nauseous” after their action-packed day.

“Except for the minor irritation Kaley is exhibiting at me during my video all in all it was the best day ever,” wrote Cook.

Jessica Sooknanan
Jessica Sooknanan is the Editor of Hot Topics. Hot Topics, a top-rated TV show airing in Atlanta, Charlotte and Orlando, wraps the crazy viral stories of the week. Jessica is a graduate of the University of Georgia and joined the Rare team in 2016.
