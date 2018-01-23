Menu
Bill Cosby went on stage for the first time in a long time, and the reaction was surprising
Why, yes, Kim Kardashian West can be self-absorbed, and she has no problem admitting it.

The reality star took to social media on Monday and revealed that she is, in fact, aware that people find her to be self-centered, and she doesn’t care who knows it.


“Is it me, or is @KimKardashian Sooo Self-absorbed.. even when she’s saying Nothing.. lol,” a fan wrote, adding, “& I Like the Kardashians #KUWTK.”

Just moments later, the reality star responded to the fan and agreed!

“No it’s not you, I totally am!” she wrote.

The new mom-of-three — to daughters North, 4, and Chicago, 1 week; and son Saint, 2 —  is no stranger to sharing photos of herself all over the internet.

RELATED: Fans now know what Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West named their newborn daughter

Just this month, Kardashian West shared a few racy selfies on Instagram for fans’ viewing pleasure.

Night Cap

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

good night

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Clearly not much has changed with the reality star in the last 11 years since the family first graced our television screens.

Who could forget the glorious vintage “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” moment when momager Kris Jenner scolded Kardashian West for taking selfies while the family joined sister Khloé Kardashian as she reported to jail for violating probation after her 2007 DUI arrest?

Don’t ever change, Kim.

Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
Ellen plays a special "TODAY" edition of "Rate My Baby" with new mom Hoda Kotb

After getting fired from TLC, Derick Dillard is standing by his comments in an all-new social media rant

Bill Cosby went on stage for the first time in a long time, and the reaction was surprising

Neil Diamond announces he's retiring from touring with a heartbreaking revelation

