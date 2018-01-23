Congratulations are in order for Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, Princess Eugenie!

The royal family announced the engagement of Princess Eugenie to boyfriend Jack Brooksbank on Jan. 22 with a post on social media.





“The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank. Her Royal Highness and Mr. Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month. The wedding will take place in the Autumn of 2018 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course,” the statement read alongside a photo of the couple together.

The Palace released the official engagement photos of the couple taken at Buckingham Palace.

In the photos, Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank are all smiles as they pose together, Eugenie’s new ring on full display. For the photo shoot, the princess wore a floral frock by Erdem and pumps by Jimmy Choo, according to Getty Images. Her groom looked dapper wearing a traditional suit and red tie.

“Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank were photographed earlier today following the announcement of their engagement,” the Palace wrote alongside the photo of the newly engaged couple.

Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank were photographed earlier today following the announcement of their engagement. pic.twitter.com/ArYQIDeNZw — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 22, 2018

Eugenie’s floral Erdem cocktail dress reportedly cost £1,800 (around $2,517) according to The Daily Mail, although Insider reports that the dress cost $5,175.

When her engagement to Prince Harry was announced in November 2017, Eugenie’s soon-to-be cousin, Meghan Markle wore a wrap coat from a small Canadian designer called LINE which reportedly cost just $531.50.

However, these were not the couple’s official engagement photos.

For the actual engagement images, Markle chose something a lot more extravagant: A gown that The Daily Mail claims cost around $78,308.

Princess Eugenie is the daughter of Prince Andrew and his former wife, Sarah (formerly Sarah Ferguson), Duchess of York.

The proud mom took to social media early Monday sharing several photos of the couple together using hashtags “#engagement” and “#eugieandjack.”

In the first image, she shared a photo of the newly engaged couple with words overlaid on the image reading, “A total embrace of goodness and joy. We love Jack and I am so excited to have a son, a brother and a best friend. Eugenie is one of the finest people I know and so together it will be pure harmony.”

She added, “Total joy!! #engagement @TheDukeOfYork” in the tweet.

The couple are planning to wed at the same venue where Prince Harry will marry Meghan Markle on May 19.

