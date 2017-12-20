Menu
Prince Harry will follow in his grandfather's footsteps after the queen gave him this huge royal honor
Grandma’s house is the place to be for the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The former actress joined dozens of the royal brood on Wednesday for a special Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace. The traditional lunch, according to the Daily Mail, allows the monarch a chance to get together with family members who don’t have the honor of joining the immediate family at Sandringham Estate on Christmas Day.


The special lunch marks the first time Markle has met some of the extended family members she’ll soon be joining via marriage. The engaged couple arrived shortly after Prince William and Duchess Catherine and their adorable children. Last year, Harry was chauffeured to the annual luncheon by his brother — Kate and the kids took a backseat — but this time, he’s behind his own set of wheels.

Breaking tradition, Meghan Markle will also spend her first royal Christmas with the queen. Royal protocol usually dictates that holiday invitations to Sandringham Estate be reserved only for married members of the family, but Markle is getting a pass.

“The Queen and members of the Royal Family will attend the Morning Service on Christmas Day at Sandringham Church,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement about the holiday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Following the “I do’s,” they will settle into their new home at Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace, where they will be next door neighbors with Prince William, Duchess Catherine, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and their baby number three, who’s due in April.

Markle’s future siblings-in-law showed off their smiles in a recently released Christmas card, donning coordinating powder blue threads.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The image features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year. The photograph was taken earlier this year by @ChrisJack_Getty at Kensington Palace,” the palace wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement