Grandma’s house is the place to be for the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The former actress joined dozens of the royal brood on Wednesday for a special Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace. The traditional lunch, according to the Daily Mail, allows the monarch a chance to get together with family members who don’t have the honor of joining the immediate family at Sandringham Estate on Christmas Day.





The special lunch marks the first time Markle has met some of the extended family members she’ll soon be joining via marriage. The engaged couple arrived shortly after Prince William and Duchess Catherine and their adorable children. Last year, Harry was chauffeured to the annual luncheon by his brother — Kate and the kids took a backseat — but this time, he’s behind his own set of wheels.

This picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their way to the Queen's Christmas lunch is giving us all the feels 😍 https://t.co/Yq4AYGr7Cj pic.twitter.com/EKzZ9dBDZq — Tatler (@TatlerUK) December 20, 2017

Prince William and pregnant Kate Middleton arrive to The Queen’s Christmas lunch with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in tow 😍https://t.co/jwwUUWtX88 — OK! Magazine (@OK_Magazine) December 20, 2017

Breaking tradition, Meghan Markle will also spend her first royal Christmas with the queen. Royal protocol usually dictates that holiday invitations to Sandringham Estate be reserved only for married members of the family, but Markle is getting a pass.

“The Queen and members of the Royal Family will attend the Morning Service on Christmas Day at Sandringham Church,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement about the holiday.

