Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West started the new year off in the hospital after their son Saint West was hospitalized following a pneumonia diagnosis.





According to TMZ, the toddler was admitted on Thursday in Los Angeles following a pneumonia diagnosis. The high-profile parents reportedly spent the night in the hospital with their son, as he remained under the car of doctors until Saturday, when he was released.

The publication reports that Saint is now resting at home, and sources said that he is doing much better.

The hospitalization comes just weeks before the West family will welcome their third bundle of joy via surrogate. In November, Kardashian West accidentally revealed that the family were expecting another baby girl in an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Kardashian West’s eldest daughter North West is really excited for “Baby Sister,” according to the mom.

While the family threw Kardashian West a baby shower to prep for the new arrival, the reality star admitted that they haven’t figured out at least one thing ahead of the birth.

“We don’t have a name. At the baby shower, I was like, ‘I just want everyone to write a name on a little tile and see if there is something that sticks,’” Kardashian West told DeGeneres.”We’re freaking out; we have no name.”