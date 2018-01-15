Prince George might be a future king, but it’s his little sister Princess Charlotte who calls the shots!

The surprising news of Charlotte’s bossiness comes from a very reliable source: Queen Elizabeth herself.





PEOPLE reports that the 91-year-old monarch spilled the beans while speaking to subjects at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where a 10-year-old girl named Emily won a Bible signed by the Queen for a school religious education project. (Emily’s dad, Tom, won the same prize in 1990, according to the Eastern Daily Press.)

The queen apparently asked Emily if she “looked after” her 6-year-old sister, Hadleigh. Emily’s mom replied, “It’s the other way around.”

“It’s like that with Charlotte and George,” the queen replied, much to everyone’s amusement.

Clearly, Charlotte is the brains of the royal family’s toddler division!

The royal toddler attended her very first day of pre-school on Jan. 8, and the Palace marked the occasion by sharing a pair of adorable photos of Charlotte all ready for her big day.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. The images were taken by The Duchess shortly before Princess Charlotte left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School,” Kensington Palace shared on Instagram recently.

Metro recently reported that Princess Charlotte has been learning Spanish phrases from nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

And the 2-year-old isn’t alone in expanding her vocabulary. Prince George is said to be able to count to 10 in Spanish, Metro reported.

Princess Charlotte recently started full-time nursery school at Willcocks Nursery School in London, the Associated Press reported.

She turns 3 in May and is fourth in line to the throne, behind Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George, the AP reported.

Prince George started primary school in September at Thomas’s Battersea, Metro reported.

Experts at Cornell have studied the learning of languages and have found that the earlier children learn a second language, the more likely they will be able to speak like a native speaker.

