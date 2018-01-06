Menu
It’s probably safe to say Meghan Markle’s other future sister-in-law wouldn’t be getting a warm welcome from the royal family after she was recently arrested for assault.


Darlene Blount, who is engaged to Markle’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault on New Year’s Day following an altercation with her fiancé. She was then held at the Josephine County Jail in Oregon for a few hours before being released. No other information about the alleged incident has been publicly announced.

Darlene Blount (Josephine County Jail)

Markle’s estranged family members have been making headlines recently with their reactions to the news of her engagement to Prince Harry. Markle Jr., himself, recently wondered in an interview if he, their father Thomas or sister Samantha will be receiving invitations to the upcoming royal wedding in May.

“I don’t know if [Meghan] gets to invite who she wants,” he said. “But she’ll reach out if she wants me there. She’ll call me. She knows where to find me. But that’s up to her, there’s no pressure. I wouldn’t mind seeing my little sister have the biggest wedding in the world. That would be incredible.”

The family also garnered attention when they responded to Prince Harry’s calling the royal family the family Markle never had.

“She has a large family. She always did. Our dad is amazing and completely self-sacrificing,” Samantha Markle shot back. “We made it so that she had two houses. How fun it was!”

Recent reports also indicated that Markle wants her mother, Doria Ragland, to walk her down the aisle instead of her father. However, half-sister Samantha has indicated that their father would love to give Markle away.

Meghan Markle’s recently arrested future sister-in-law is a far cry from the royal family she’s about to join Left: AP Photo/Alastair Grant Right: Josephine County Jail
Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
