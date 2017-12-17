Menu
GettyImages-509466624 Read this Next

Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone shares the perfect family photo featuring his incredibly glamorous daughters
Advertisement

It’s reportedly been four years since actors Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx started their unofficial romance, yet they continue to act like no one knows.


Most recently, Page Six reported they were spending a weekend at a bed and breakfast in Santa Monica, Calif., and were acting awkward, concerned that people might see them together.

RELATED: Katie Holmes shared photos of her birthday with Suri after allegedly enjoying a romantic getaway with Jamie Foxx

“They were so awkward, looking around so much to make sure no one was watching them,” Page Six’s source said.

Page Six continued: “The source added that the pair was seen strolling outside the hotel by the beach. Foxx had his arm around Holmes’ waist. But he kept the hood of a sweatshirt up to evade detection.”

Earlier in the week, Holmes attended Foxx’s 50th birthday party, where the Daily Mail reported that she looked “besotted.”

“Katie Holmes looks besotted with Jamie Foxx as she parties at his 50th birthday bash in Hollywood,” their headline read.

Pictures were taken of them that night, which have been very rare in the time they’ve been together.

During Labor Day weekend, they allegedly “went public” by being more open about holding hands together.

RELATED: While celebrating her mother’s birthday, Katie Holmes shared a rare and sweet moment with daughter Suri

“Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have taken their relationship to the next level after they were spotted together enjoying some fun in the sun over Labor Day weekend,” Rare wrote at the time.

Katie Holmes attends the premiere of “Touched With Fire” at the Walter Reade Theatre on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

“Katie and Jamie were holding hands” and “drinking together,” the source said of the weekend. “They went in the water and were splashing around, flirting and getting close.”

Still, it seems they prefer to keep whatever relationship is or isn’t happening out of the public eye, and probably out of public speculation — though their desire to do so seems to only spark further intrigue.

Why are Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx still acting like no one knows they’re in love? Getty Images/Dimirtrios Kambouris/George Pimentrel
Betsi Fores About the author:
Betsi Fores is the managing editor for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @ejfores.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A Christian school teacher was allegedly caught red-handed while sinning with a schoolboy

A Christian school teacher was allegedly caught red-handed while sinning with a schoolboy

Sweeten up your Christmas dinner with an indulgent gingerbread martini

Sweeten up your Christmas dinner with an indulgent gingerbread martini

“Glee” alum Mark Salling appeared in court after taking responsibility for his actions in a child porn case

“Glee” alum Mark Salling appeared in court after taking responsibility for his actions in a child porn case

My Christmas breakfast casserole smells just like pizza and is sure to delight all your little elves

My Christmas breakfast casserole smells just like pizza and is sure to delight all your little elves

Anthony Rizzo just scored a wife this weekend —wait what?!

Anthony Rizzo just scored a wife this weekend —wait what?!

Prince Harry will follow in his grandfather’s footsteps after the queen gave him this huge royal honor
The Royal Family

Prince Harry will follow in his grandfather’s footsteps after the queen gave him this huge royal honor

,
A “Chicago P.D.” fan favorite is finally talking about why she decided to quit the show
People

A “Chicago P.D.” fan favorite is finally talking about why she decided to quit the show

,
“Glee” alum Mark Salling appeared in court after taking responsibility for his actions in a child porn case
People

“Glee” alum Mark Salling appeared in court after taking responsibility for his actions in a child porn case

,
A designer dropped a huge hint at what Meghan Markle might wear for her walk down the aisle
People

A designer dropped a huge hint at what Meghan Markle might wear for her walk down the aisle

,
Former “The Voice” winner and child star shares heartbreaking news about her marriage
People

Former “The Voice” winner and child star shares heartbreaking news about her marriage

,
Advertisement