It’s reportedly been four years since actors Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx started their unofficial romance, yet they continue to act like no one knows.





Most recently, Page Six reported they were spending a weekend at a bed and breakfast in Santa Monica, Calif., and were acting awkward, concerned that people might see them together.

RELATED: Katie Holmes shared photos of her birthday with Suri after allegedly enjoying a romantic getaway with Jamie Foxx

“They were so awkward, looking around so much to make sure no one was watching them,” Page Six’s source said.

Page Six continued: “The source added that the pair was seen strolling outside the hotel by the beach. Foxx had his arm around Holmes’ waist. But he kept the hood of a sweatshirt up to evade detection.”

Earlier in the week, Holmes attended Foxx’s 50th birthday party, where the Daily Mail reported that she looked “besotted.”

“Katie Holmes looks besotted with Jamie Foxx as she parties at his 50th birthday bash in Hollywood,” their headline read.

Pictures were taken of them that night, which have been very rare in the time they’ve been together.

During Labor Day weekend, they allegedly “went public” by being more open about holding hands together.

RELATED: While celebrating her mother’s birthday, Katie Holmes shared a rare and sweet moment with daughter Suri

“Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have taken their relationship to the next level after they were spotted together enjoying some fun in the sun over Labor Day weekend,” Rare wrote at the time.

“Katie and Jamie were holding hands” and “drinking together,” the source said of the weekend. “They went in the water and were splashing around, flirting and getting close.”

Still, it seems they prefer to keep whatever relationship is or isn’t happening out of the public eye, and probably out of public speculation — though their desire to do so seems to only spark further intrigue.