Conan O’Brien challenges Will Arnett to a “Battle of the Clueless Gamers” involving a very physical Nintendo game

The best way for two grown men to work through their issues is to punch each other repeatedly — not for real though. That would be incredibly childish. No, the best way for adult men to engage in combat is to do so via a video game.

And fortunately for us viewers, that’s exactly what happened on a recent episode of TBS’s “Conan.” Host Conan O’Brien and his rival Will Arnett participated in the latest installment of the now legendary “Clueless Gamer” segment, during which they played the newly released game “ARMS” on the Nintendo Switch console.





“ARMS” is a game that uses motion controls and requires plenty of physical activity. Needless to say, this led to a few hilarious moments.

TBS recently revealed that “Clueless Gamer” will become a series. We look forward to watching Conan and co lose their minds over the games of tomorrow.