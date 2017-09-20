Jimmy Kimmel launched a scathing attack on the senator behind a new healthcare bill

Jimmy Kimmel has laid into Republican senator Bill Cassidy — the man behind a new healthcare plan put forward to replace Obamacare. The host — whose infant son has a heart defect — accused Cassidy of lying “right to my face” in an previous interview.

Cassidy had promised Kimmel that any new healthcare bill must “pass the Jimmy Kimmel test” by ensuring that any child with a pre-existing condition in their first year of life would be insured regardless of their family’s ability to pay. But on Tuesday evening’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Kimmel said: “This new bill actually does pass the ‘Jimmy Kimmel test,’ but a different ‘Jimmy Kimmel test.'”





“With this one, your child with a pre-existing condition will get the care he needs – if, and only if, his father is Jimmy Kimmel. Otherwise, you might be screwed,” he added.

He closed out his monologue by urging Cassidy to stop using his name, adding “there’s a new ‘Jimmy Kimmel test’ for you, and its called the lie detector test. You’re welcome to stop by the studio and take it.”