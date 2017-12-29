Menu
What New Years celebration is complete without a festive, bubbly drink?

I call this concoction the “cranberry sparkling ginger root thingamajig.” It’s nonalcoholic, so the kids can enjoy it too. But feel free to throw a little alcohol into the ones that’ll be served to grownups!


You will need:

  • 16 lime slices, frozen
  • ½ cup sugar
  • ¼ cup fresh ginger root, sliced
  • 1 bag frozen cranberries
  • ⅓ cup lime juice
  • Eight 8.4-ounce cans sparkling cranberry juice
  • ¾ cup water

Tip: The limes and the cranberries have to be frozen! If they aren’t, you’ll be left with what Tyson and I “enjoyed” — a lukewarm cranberry ginger drink.

But I’m sure you won’t make the same mistake I made. And when you get it right, you’ll have the perfect holiday drink to ring in 2018!

Cheers! More of my favorite drinks

