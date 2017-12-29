What New Years celebration is complete without a festive, bubbly drink?
I call this concoction the “cranberry sparkling ginger root thingamajig.” It’s nonalcoholic, so the kids can enjoy it too. But feel free to throw a little alcohol into the ones that’ll be served to grownups!
You will need:
- 16 lime slices, frozen
- ½ cup sugar
- ¼ cup fresh ginger root, sliced
- 1 bag frozen cranberries
- ⅓ cup lime juice
- Eight 8.4-ounce cans sparkling cranberry juice
- ¾ cup water
Tip: The limes and the cranberries have to be frozen! If they aren’t, you’ll be left with what Tyson and I “enjoyed” — a lukewarm cranberry ginger drink.
But I’m sure you won’t make the same mistake I made. And when you get it right, you’ll have the perfect holiday drink to ring in 2018!
