Oh no, you forgot Halloween! Don’t worry — these PB+J pretzel spiders can be made at the last minute

As parents, we try to make the holidays memorable for our children. Unfortunately, life sometimes gets in the way and may cause us to forget days like Halloween until it’s almost too late.

If Halloween just happens to sneak up on you this year, this is a festive last-minute lunch or dinner you can make for the kiddos before they rush out to trick-or-treat.

(Of course, if you’re supermom and want to go completely over the top this Halloween, this recipe will work for you too.)





You will need:

Peanut butter and jelly sandwich (I used an Uncrustable; you can also make one from scratch)

Pretzel sticks

Chocolate chips

In just a few seconds, you can turn an ordinary peanut butter and jelly sandwich into a Halloween spider. It’s so simple — and so perfect for exhausted or forgetful parents.

