It’s easier than you think to make your own pickles — just follow these 5 steps

Pickles are one of the most fun ways to get your veggies in. Doesn’t seem like they really count, but it is a cucumber after all, so why not?!

If you want to up your green intake, it’s actually easier than you think to make pickles at home. If you have a few hours, you can make enough pickles to last you all summer. This video from The Food Channel shows us exactly how to make them.

RELATED: This Food Network star shows us how to easily make eating salad at home fancy and fun





This cold pack method is much easier than traditional pickling because you get to handle the vegetables at room temperature.

Follow these five easy steps and you’ll be on your way to enjoying your very own pickles.

1. Sterilize jars and seals

This removes any bacteria, which is very important since the pickles will sit out on the counter, fermenting, for 4-6 weeks. You definitely want to keep any unwanted bacteria out.

2. Prep cucumbers

Wash cucumbers and cut into quarters if you want to make pickle spears.

3. Pack jars

Add the cucumbers first, packing as tightly as you can, so the jar is mostly full and they can’t move around.

Add fresh dill and garlic to the jars.

4. Make brine

Here’s what you’ll need:

3 cups water

2 cups white vinegar

1/4 cup pickling salt

Bring the mixture to a boil. Add brine to jar directly from the pot, filling to 1/2 inch below the top of the jar.

5. Wait for the magic to happen

Check to make sure the jars have sealed after 24-48 hours. Move any jars that haven’t properly sealed to the refrigerator.

Leave jars in a dark part of your kitchen for 4-6 weeks.

Waiting to eat your delicious creations might be the hardest part.