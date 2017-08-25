Make pizza in only 2 minutes with this creative hack

There are mug cakes and mug cookies, but mug pizza might be the best mug-cooking hack yet.

When you’re getting that intense late-night craving, Gemma’s Bigger Bolder Baking will help you get your pizza fix without having to wait for a delivery driver.

Here’s what you’ll need:

• 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

• ⅛ teaspoon baking powder

• 1/16 teaspoon baking soda

• ⅛ teaspoon salt

• 3 tablespoons milk

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 1 tablespoon marinara sauce

• 1 generous tablespoon shredded mozzarella cheese

• 5 mini pepperoni

• ½ teaspoon dried Italian herbs

Easy as pie!





(For an added bonus, check out four other quick and easy mug meals in the video above!)