Make pizza in only 2 minutes with this creative hack

There are mug cakes and mug cookies, but mug pizza might be the best mug-cooking hack yet.
When you’re getting that intense late-night craving, Gemma’s Bigger Bolder Baking will help you get your pizza fix without having to wait for a delivery driver.
Here’s what you’ll need:
• 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
• ⅛ teaspoon baking powder
• 1/16 teaspoon baking soda
• ⅛ teaspoon salt
• 3 tablespoons milk
• 1 tablespoon olive oil
• 1 tablespoon marinara sauce
• 1 generous tablespoon shredded mozzarella cheese
• 5 mini pepperoni
• ½ teaspoon dried Italian herbs
Easy as pie!
(For an added bonus, check out four other quick and easy mug meals in the video above!)