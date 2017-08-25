Food and drink

Make pizza in only 2 minutes with this creative hack

There are mug cakes and mug cookies, but mug pizza might be the best mug-cooking hack yet.

When you’re getting that intense late-night craving, Gemma’s Bigger Bolder Baking will help you get your pizza fix without having to wait for a delivery driver.

Here’s what you’ll need:

    •    4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
    •    ⅛ teaspoon baking powder
    •    1/16 teaspoon baking soda
    •    ⅛ teaspoon salt
    •    3 tablespoons milk
    •    1 tablespoon olive oil
    •    1 tablespoon marinara sauce
    •    1 generous tablespoon shredded mozzarella cheese
    •    5 mini pepperoni
    •    ½ teaspoon dried Italian herbs

Easy as pie!


(For an added bonus, check out four other quick and easy mug meals in the video above!)

