Put down that Pop-Tart box and make these homemade toaster pastries

In 45 minutes, you can think about going to the store, buying a box of toaster pastries and making them, or you can have a homemade version.

With seven ingredients (including seasonal rhubarb while it’s fresh), you can make strawberry rhubarb pastries from Minimalist Baker.

You will need:

1 cup rhubarb, stems removed, chopped

1/2 cup strawberries chopped

1/4 cup orange juice (optional)

2 Tbsp raw sugar, maple syrup or honey

2 cups flour + more for rolling



1/4 tsp sea salt

2/3 cup cold butter + more for topping

Optional glaze: