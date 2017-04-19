Put down that Pop-Tart box and make these homemade toaster pastries

In 45 minutes, you can think about going to the store, buying a box of toaster pastries and making them, or you can have a homemade version.
With seven ingredients (including seasonal rhubarb while it’s fresh), you can make strawberry rhubarb pastries from Minimalist Baker.
You will need:
- 1 cup rhubarb, stems removed, chopped
- 1/2 cup strawberries chopped
- 1/4 cup orange juice (optional)
- 2 Tbsp raw sugar, maple syrup or honey
- 2 cups flour + more for rolling
- 1/4 tsp sea salt
- 2/3 cup cold butter + more for topping
Optional glaze:
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1/2 Tbsp melted butter
- 2-3 tsp pomegranate juice (or other similar juice)