Put down that Pop-Tart box and make these homemade toaster pastries
Minimalist Baker
Food and drink

In 45 minutes, you can think about going to the store, buying a box of toaster pastries and making them, or you can have a homemade version.

With seven ingredients (including seasonal rhubarb while it’s fresh), you can make strawberry rhubarb pastries from Minimalist Baker.

You will need:
  • 1 cup rhubarb, stems removed, chopped
  • 1/2 cup strawberries chopped
  • 1/4 cup orange juice (optional)
  • 2 Tbsp raw sugar, maple syrup or honey
  • 2 cups flour + more for rolling

  • 1/4 tsp sea salt
  • 2/3 cup cold butter + more for topping

Optional glaze:

  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/2 Tbsp melted butter
  • 2-3 tsp pomegranate juice (or other similar juice)
Valerie Dennis, Rare Contributor | Posted on
