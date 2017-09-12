Low-maintenance lasagna: This addictive spinach and sausage version cooks in a skillet

Cooking an entire lasagna no longer needs to be a labor of love. It’s quicker and easier to make one in a skillet.
This delicious version from Real Simple is loaded with Italian sausage, fresh spinach and, of course, lots and lots of cheese!
You will need:
- 1 pound ground mild Italian sausage
- 28 ounces crushed tomatoes
- 1½ teaspoons dried Italian seasoning
- 1 teaspoon salt, divided
- 16 ounces ricotta cheese
- 1 large egg
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided
- 6 ounces no-boil lasagna noodles
- 7 cups baby spinach, divided
- 2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped
Tip: You can even turn this lasagna vegetarian by swapping the sausage for sautéed eggplant or mushrooms.
Follow along with a written recipe at Real Simple.