Low-maintenance lasagna: This addictive spinach and sausage version cooks in a skillet

Cooking an entire lasagna no longer needs to be a labor of love. It’s quicker and easier to make one in a skillet.

RELATED: Believe it or not, you can cook a full lasagna in the microwave

This delicious version from Real Simple is loaded with Italian sausage, fresh spinach and, of course, lots and lots of cheese!

You will need:

1 pound ground mild Italian sausage

28 ounces crushed tomatoes

1½ teaspoons dried Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon salt, divided



16 ounces ricotta cheese

1 large egg

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

6 ounces no-boil lasagna noodles

7 cups baby spinach, divided

2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped

Tip: You can even turn this lasagna vegetarian by swapping the sausage for sautéed eggplant or mushrooms.

Follow along with a written recipe at Real Simple.

More of our favorite lasagnas