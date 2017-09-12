Food and drink

Low-maintenance lasagna: This addictive spinach and sausage version cooks in a skillet

Cooking an entire lasagna no longer needs to be a labor of love. It’s quicker and easier to make one in a skillet.

This delicious version from Real Simple is loaded with Italian sausage, fresh spinach and, of course, lots and lots of cheese!

You will need:

  • 1 pound ground mild Italian sausage
  • 28 ounces crushed tomatoes
  • 1½ teaspoons dried Italian seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon salt, divided

  • 16 ounces ricotta cheese
  • 1 large egg
  • 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese, divided
  • 6 ounces no-boil lasagna noodles
  • 7 cups baby spinach, divided
  • 2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped

Tip: You can even turn this lasagna vegetarian by swapping the sausage for sautéed eggplant or mushrooms.

Follow along with a written recipe at Real Simple.

