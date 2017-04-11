Food and drink

These delicious fruit pies are so small, you won’t feel guilty eating one — or two

Article will continue after advertisement

You know how candy bars sometimes have “fun size” options? Meet the bakery equivalent.

These “hand pies,” or miniature pies, are just as delicious as full-size ones, but they take far less time to bake, and you won’t feel guilty about eating the whole thing. Perfect.

RELATED: This adorable bite-size treat is a cookie, a cupcake and a coconut cream pie all in one

While this recipe calls for strawberries and raspberries, feel free to be creative with your fillings!

You will need:


  • 1½ cups raspberries
  • 1½ cups strawberries
  • ½ cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoons tapioca
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • Refrigerated pie crust
  • Egg wash
  • More sugar for sprinkling on top
Module Voice Image
Beth Sawicki, Rare Staff | Posted on
Advertisement
Advertisement