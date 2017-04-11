These delicious fruit pies are so small, you won’t feel guilty eating one — or two

You know how candy bars sometimes have “fun size” options? Meet the bakery equivalent.
These “hand pies,” or miniature pies, are just as delicious as full-size ones, but they take far less time to bake, and you won’t feel guilty about eating the whole thing. Perfect.
While this recipe calls for strawberries and raspberries, feel free to be creative with your fillings!
You will need:
- 1½ cups raspberries
- 1½ cups strawberries
- ½ cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons tapioca
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- Refrigerated pie crust
- Egg wash
- More sugar for sprinkling on top