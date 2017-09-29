This lemony roasted broccoli will become your family’s new favorite side dish

Have you ever thought to roast broccoli? It’s not an obvious match like root vegetables, but it’s seriously delicious.

Take this recipe as an example. YouTuber The Stay at Home Chef claims it converted her broccoli-hating husband.

Something magical happens when you squeeze lemon juice onto roasted broccoli. You can’t taste lemon specifically, but it really brings out the charred flavor that comes from high-temperature baking. Plus, Parmesan cheese doesn’t hurt, and garlic always adds good flavor.





Try this recipe the next time you want to serve broccoli; it’ll be a huge hit.

Here’s what you’ll need:

2 large broccoli heads, cut into florets

3 cloves garlic, sliced

2 tablespoons olive oil

salt and pepper

1 lemon, zested and juiced

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Watch this video from The Stay at Home Chef to find out just how easy it is to make.