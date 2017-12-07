Menu
Apparently, you can make your own protein powder, and no surprise — it's much cheaper
Believe it or not, you can actually cook an entire breakfast sandwich in a waffle maker. Sounds crazy, but you’ll believe it when you see how easy it is.


When you think about it, a waffle maker is like a tiny griddle, so it can actually cook the eggs and bacon, too.

RELATED: Bundt pans aren’t just for cake — use one to make an epic breakfast sandwich

There are so many upsides to this method: no extra pans, takes only a few minutes, and you get waffles as bread! Well Done shows us how to make it happen!

Jessie Taylor About the author:
Jessie Taylor is a freelance writer and crafter who is currently traveling the U.S. in search of her ideal place to live and the perfect cup of coffee. Follow her adventures on Instagram and Twitter.
