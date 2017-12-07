Believe it or not, you can actually cook an entire breakfast sandwich in a waffle maker. Sounds crazy, but you’ll believe it when you see how easy it is.





When you think about it, a waffle maker is like a tiny griddle, so it can actually cook the eggs and bacon, too.

RELATED: Bundt pans aren’t just for cake — use one to make an epic breakfast sandwich

There are so many upsides to this method: no extra pans, takes only a few minutes, and you get waffles as bread! Well Done shows us how to make it happen!