These 8 foods do more damage to your teeth than candy

With Halloween right around the corner, we’re feeling tempted to indulge in the sweets of the season.

But what about the persistent belief that candy destroys your teeth?

While you probably shouldn’t take this information as an excuse to eat all the candy you want, dentists now say that it isn’t sugar that’s destroying people’s teeth — rather, it’s acidic foods and drinks.

To keep your teeth in top condition, stay away from highly acidic foods, such as:





Saltines

Goldfish crackers

Dried fruit

Cough drops

Grapefruit

Also, avoid or limit consumption of certain beverages, including:

Coffee

Diet soda

Bottled lemon iced tea

If you really want to know which everyday foods are doing the most damage, use some pH testing strips. Try to eat more foods that are as close to neutral (7.0) as possible.