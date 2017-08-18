Think you’re frugal? Do you pass this test?

Frugal people don’t just set aside money for savings on payday. They live every day thinking about how their choices could save money. From accepting hand-me-downs to planning meals, every decision counts.

Do you pass the basic test of frugality by doing these seven things? YouTuber Lydia Senn shares how easily cost-saving decisions can fit into your life.

Avoid wasting food by planning meals and shopping trips in advance. That way, you won’t buy more than you need.



Keep an “every little bit counts” mindset. Saving pennies every day really can add up over time. And if you can save just a little bit in multiple areas of your life, you will be shocked at the end of the year.

Don’t buy things mindlessly. Seriously ask yourself if you really need the thing you’re buying, every time.

Plan large purchases around sales and coupon codes. Always do a quick search before you buy something online, just to find out if you could save a little money.

Look for free activities. Remember, you don’t have to spend money to have a good time.

Buy used and accept hand-me downs. If you don’t have anyone nearby to share with, look for deals on craigslist and eBay.

Buy gifts in advance. You can get them on sale throughout the year rather than buying them at whatever price they are when the holidays come around. Plus, it helps avoid a huge hit to your budget around holiday time.

With these tips, you’ll be on your way to a more frugal mindset.