Powerball Jackpot Reaches $900 Million

Well, no winners in the Powerball jackpot can only mean one thing — lots more money to be had.

And given that there were no winners in this past weekend’s drawing, the jackpot has now climbed to a whopping $900 million.

Of course, before you get too excited, just know that the odds of winning are 1 in 292,201,338. So you have a better chance of getting struck by lightning — twice.

But someone has to win eventually, and on Saturday, two people actually did win a million bucks. On Saturday, the winning numbers were 2, 9, 43, 55 and 57, with 18 being the Powerball. One ticket sold in Texas and another in Colorado matched all five numbers, making the owners of those tickets eligible to claim $1 million.

Oh, and it was just this past November when someone from California won the biggest Powerball payout ever at $2.04 billion.

So yes, it does happen, and yes, someone will indeed win eventually. Why not you?

For the record, it costs $2 a ticket.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C. and the Virgin Islands. Drawings are conducted Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. EST, and broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST. They’re also live-streamed on Powerball.com.

Per CBS News: “If a Powerball player wins on Monday, that person will have a choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $900 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $465.1 million, according to lottery officials. If a winner picks the annuitized prize, the lottery makes one immediate payment and then doles 29 out annual payments that increase by 5% each year.”