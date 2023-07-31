Two-Thirds Of Americans Say Biden Economy Is “Bad”, Poll Says

Two-thirds of Americans said they believe the economy is “bad,” and nearly three-fourths indicated their paychecks can’t keep up with inflation, according to a CBS Poll.

The vast majority of those polled also described the economy as “struggling” and “uncertain.” Also, more than one-third said they are “falling behind” financially.

At best, Americans are “staying in place,” according to 52 percent of those polled. Meanwhile, only 13 percent believe they are getting ahead.

The reason for all this? According to those polled, nearly half — or 45 percent — think the actions of President Joe Biden’s administration is responsible for the increasing inflation.

“Prices are the No. 1 reason people give when asked why they call the economy bad and the top reason given when they describe their personal financial situation as bad.

“Interest rates, they report, are also a net-negative on their collective finances. Most, particularly younger people, report it’s harder to buy a home than for past generations.”

CBS added that this news doesn’t bode well for Biden in the 2024 election.

“Most tie both the U.S. economy and their own personal finances (whether bad or good) at least in part to President Biden’s policies — an important measure of both macro and micro connection — and also to that very immediate measure of prices,” the outlet wrote.