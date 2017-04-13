Walmart customers get a nice discount for taking advantage of this service

Walmart announced Wednesday that it plans to give a “pickup discount” to shoppers who order items online and then pick them up at their local store.

The discounts start April 19 and will initially be available on about 10,000 items, the retailer said.

“We will then roll out the discount to more than 1 million of the most popular items by the end of June,” Walmart said on its website.

According to the announcement posted on Walmart’s website, “Customers shop an item notated with ‘pickup discount’ on Walmart.com and ship to their local store for pick up. These shoppers will then receive a discount based on each individual item.”





Here are some examples:

Britax B-SAFE 35 Infant Car Seat, Slate Strie – $148.05, will have an additional pickup discount of $7.40 ($140.65 new price)

LEGO City Great Vehicles Ferry, 60119 – $23.99, will have an additional pickup discount of $2.55 ($21.44 new price)

Coleman 150 qt Heritage XP Marine Cooler – $111.49, will have an additional pickup discount of $4.46 ($107.03 new price)

VIZIO SmartCast M-Series 70″ Class 4K Ultra HDTV (M70-D3) – $1,698, will have an additional pickup discount of $50 ($1,648 new price)